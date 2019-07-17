L.A. Times Disneyland Preview, July 15, 1955

Above: On opening day, July 17, 1955, the Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party was located directly behind King Arthur Carrousel. It was moved closer to the Matterhorn during the Fantasyland renovation of 1983. (Photo: Disneyland Resort / Walt Disney World News. Used by permission.)

On Friday, July 15, 1955, two days before Disneyland’s official opening day, the Los Angeles Times published a special 20-page preview of Disneyland. In honor of the 64th anniversary of Disneyland’s grand opening, here are the first five pages of that preview. I’ll post more pages in the days to come. Enjoy!

It was an interesting choice to illustrate the Disneyland Preview with artwork instead of photographs. The drawings have that distinctive Disney touch, and they convey a rich sense of fantasy, delight, and adventure. Pages 2 and 3 formed a two-page spread. Here’s the complete spread (closeup images of the two individual pages appear separately below):

Page 2 featured the Dumbo Flying Elephants and the Casey Jr. Circus Train (due to technical problems, neither ride was operational on opening day):

Page 3 closeup, showing the Chicken of the Sea pirate ship restaurant and King Arthur Carrousel:

Page 4 employs Dopey the Dwarf as a pitchman for the Welch’s Grape Juice Bar in Fantasyland, while showcasing the thrills aboard Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride:

Page 5 promotes the Disneyland and Santa Fe Railroad, with depictions of the E. P. Ripley and the C. K. Holliday, along with the Main Street Train Station and the Mickey Mouse floral display at Main Gate:

More images from the 1955 Disneyland Preview are coming soon!

