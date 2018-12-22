The Man Who Gave Us Mickey Mouse and Disneyland Also Gave Us the Moon and Mars

Photo, top: NASA archive photo of Walt Disney and Dr. Wernher von Braun at the Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, in 1954. Left: Scaled-down model of the TWA Moonliner that towered over Tomorrowland from 1955 to 1962. The original Moonliner was 76 feet tall, and was the tallest structure in the Park (8 feet taller than the Sleeping Beauty Castle). This replica, which is 2/3 the size of the original, is mounted next to the former Flight to the Moon attraction (now Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port).

If the creator of Mickey Mouse had never been born, we might not have landed men on the Moon or sent robots to Mars. As a boy, Walt Disney was fascinated with the futuristic tales of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells. As an adult, his passion for the future intensified.

In the early 1950s, as Walt prepared to build Disneyland, he read a series of articles in Collier’s magazine on the future of space travel. Contributors to the Collier’s series included spaceflight advocates Wernher von Braun and Willy Ley.

Walt hired von Braun and Ley as consultants for an episode of his ABC-TV series Disneyland. That episode, “Man in Space,” depicted future rocket launches and an orbiting space station. It aired March 9, 1955, four months before the Disneyland theme park opened, and was watched by more than 40 million viewers.

A sequel, “Man and the Moon,” aired December 28, 1955. Another sequel, “Mars and Beyond,” aired December 4, 1957. Von Braun served as a consultant and contributor on all three shows. He also helped design the TWA Moonliner rocket that towered over Tomorrowland in Disneyland.

This is an introductory excerpt. Read the full op-ed piece by Jim Denney at FoxNews.com.

